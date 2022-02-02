Hexagon's Q4 core profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday and proposed raising its annual dividend by 22%.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said operating profit before items affecting comparability rose to 373 million euros from a year-earlier 300 million, against a mean forecast of 344 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

