Hexagon's Q4 core profit beats expectations

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday and proposed raising its annual dividend by 22%.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said operating profit before items affecting comparability rose to 373 million euros from a year-earlier 300 million, against a mean forecast of 344 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

