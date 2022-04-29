Hexagon's Q1 core profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST reported first-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday and said all divisions had improved their results.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said adjusted operating profit rose to 335 million euros ($353.9 million) from a year-earlier 271 million, against a mean forecast of 317 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9467 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

