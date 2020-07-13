Hexagon sees Q2 profit at 226 mln euros, above market forecasts

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST said on Monday it was expecting a second-quarter profit above market expectations, as continued growth in software and services and a recovery in China boosted earnings.

The Swedish company, publishing preliminary Q2 results, said adjusted operating profit would fall to 226 million euros ($256.7 million) versus 239 million in the same period the previous year, with net sales at 897 million euros, down from 976 million.

"Continued growth in software and services combined with a recovery in China and temporary short-term cost saving measures contributed to the resilience of the earnings development despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," Hexagon said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm. Editing by Jane Merriman)

