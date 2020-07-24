Hexagon says Q2 likely represented trough for demand

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Industrial technology group Hexagon said it believed market demand had bottomed out during the second quarter after being hard hit by the pandemic as it reported a fall in profits in line with preliminary figures on Friday.

STOCKHOLM, July 24 (Reuters) - Industrial technology group Hexagon said it believed market demand had bottomed out during the second quarter after being hard hit by the pandemic as it reported a fall in profits in line with preliminary figures on Friday.

"Although the market conditions remain uncertain, we do believe this to be the trough," Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen said in a statement.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software earlier this month released preliminary results after a much better than expected development fuelled by a strong performance for its software, a recovery in China, and cost-savings.

Its second-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 226 million euros from 239 million in the year-earlier quarter, with net sales at 897 million euros, down from 976 million. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEXAGON RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More