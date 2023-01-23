Hexagon Q4 operating profit rises 12%

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST said on Monday its adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit had risen 12% year-on-year to 418 million euros ($455.54 million) and that sales were up 15% in the same period.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

