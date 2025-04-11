Markets

Hexagon Q1 Prel. Revenue Rises

April 11, 2025 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), an industrial technology company, Friday reported preliminary revenue of 1.323 billion euros for the first quarter, higher than 1.299 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the quarter is expected to be about 345 million euros, down from 376.5 million euros last year.

"The management team is closely monitoring the current uncertainty in end markets, and if demand continues to be impacted actions will be taken to address the cost base of the group accordingly," the company said in a statement.

First-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on April 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.