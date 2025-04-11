Hexagon Q1 Prel. Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), an industrial technology company, Friday reported preliminary revenue of 1.323 billion euros for the first quarter, higher than 1.299 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the quarter is expected to be about 345 million euros, down from 376.5 million euros last year.

"The management team is closely monitoring the current uncertainty in end markets, and if demand continues to be impacted actions will be taken to address the cost base of the group accordingly," the company said in a statement.

First-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on April 30.

