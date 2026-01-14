Hexagon Purus ASA (HPURF) Price Target Increased by 16.09% to 0.21

The average one-year price target for Hexagon Purus ASA (OTCPK:HPURF) has been revised to $0.21 / share. This is an increase of 16.09% from the prior estimate of $0.18 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.18 to a high of $0.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 76.68% from the latest reported closing price of $0.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexagon Purus ASA. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPURF is 0.11%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 3,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPURF by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 152K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

