Hexagon profits beat forecast despite component shortage

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST reported first-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday despite a global component shortage, and said demand remained strong.

Hexagon said the supply situation for critical electronic components had hurt organic sales growth in the quarter, and that the freezing of its operations in Russia had cut organic growth by around 1%.

The company said however that all divisions had improved their results in the quarter on the back of robust overall demand.

"Despite political and COVID-19 related challenges across parts of the world, our growth is a testament to the very strong demand situation that prevails in the global economy," Chief Executive Ola Rollen said in a statement.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said adjusted operating profit rose to 335 million euros ($353.9 million) from 271 million a year earlier, against a mean forecast of 317 million from a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Sales were up 10% on a like-for-like basis to 1.16 billion euros, versus 1.12 billion expected by analysts. Shares in the company, which were up 1.4% ahead of the report, had risen 3.6% by 1124 GMT.

Hexagon said this month that it was freezing its operations in Russia, where it had previously generated about 2% of its turnover, in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It had booked a one-off charge of 63 million euros in the first quarter.

($1 = 0.9467 euros)

