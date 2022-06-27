Hexagon Names Paolo Guglielmini President And CEO, Succeeding Ola Rollén, Effective Dec. 31

(RTTNews) - Swedish digital reality solutions provider Hexagon AB (HEXA B) announced Monday that Paolo Guglielmini will succeed Ola Rollén as President and CEO, effective December 31, 2022.

Further, Gun Nilsson has decided to step down as CEO for Hexagon's principal shareholder MSAB on October 1 and consequently leave her position as Chairman of Hexagon at the Annual General Meeting 2023. MSAB, in consultation with Hexagon's nomination committee, has the intention to propose Ola Rollén as new Chairman of the Board at the AGM 2023.

Guglielmini is currently Hexagon's Chief Operating Officer or COO and President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence or MI division.

Josh (Joshua) Weiss, currently COO of Hexagon Geosystems, will succeed Guglielmini as President for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, effective July 1. Weiss will report to Hexagon's President and CEO and.

Michael Ritter, currently President of Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning, will assume a new senior role overseeing Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning, Mining and Agriculture divisions, effective immediately. Ritter will continue reporting to Hexagon's President and CEO.

Both Weiss and Ritter will be a part of the Executive Management Team.

Further, Maria Luthström, currently Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations for Hexagon, will succeed Ritter as President of Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning, effective October 1. Luthström will report to Ritter.

Since joining Hexagon in 2010,Guglielmini has served in key roles from strategy and business development to M&A and general management. Prior to joining Hexagon, Guglielmini held positions at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Switzerland, and Accenture.

