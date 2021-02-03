Hexagon enters 2021 "with confidence" after Q4 matches forecasts

Adds background, detail

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST reported quarterly core earnings in line with market expectations on Wednesday and said it was entering 2021 on a confident note.

The company reported an organic sales rise of 1% despite lingering weakness in the automotive and aerospace markets in Europe and the Americas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said overall demand was boosted by a very strong China market, driven by a broad-based recovery in manufacturing and strong demand in infrastructure and construction.

"Although market conditions remain challenging in some regions, we enter 2021 with confidence," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen said in a statement.

"We expect demand to accelerate with a sequential improvement in Industrial Enterprise Solutions, and continuing favourable development in Geospatial Enterprise Solutions.”

Hexagon's sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design, and also in areas such as infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

The biggest customers in Hexagon's geospatial business are found in surveying, infrastructure and construction, while the major segments for its industrial business include manufacturing, energy and automotive.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said fourth-quarter adjusted operating earnings rose to 287 million euros ($345.43 million) from 277 million a year earlier, matching the 286 million mean analyst forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8308 euros)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.