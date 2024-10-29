Hexagon Energy Updates on Clean Ammonia Project

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. has rescheduled its webinar for the WAH 2 Clean Ammonia Project to November 6, 2024, where CEO Stephen Hall will discuss the project’s progress and its role in the global energy transition. The project, central to Hexagon’s clean energy strategy, aims to produce low-emissions ammonia using renewable energy. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching Hexagon’s efforts to tap into the growing clean energy market.

