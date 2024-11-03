Hexagon Energy Partners with Chevron on Gas Supply

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. has reached a non-binding agreement with Chevron Australia for gas supply to its WAH 2 Clean Ammonia Project, marking a significant milestone in Hexagon’s ambition to become a clean ammonia producer. The agreement aims to secure 33 terajoules per day of gas starting from 2029, covering 60% of the project’s initial phase needs, with additional partnerships expected to bolster the project’s infrastructure and supply chain. This development underscores the growing confidence in low-emissions energy solutions as Asia Pacific economies transition towards greener alternatives.

For further insights into AU:HXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.