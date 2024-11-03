News & Insights

Hexagon Energy Partners with Chevron on Gas Supply

November 03, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. has reached a non-binding agreement with Chevron Australia for gas supply to its WAH 2 Clean Ammonia Project, marking a significant milestone in Hexagon’s ambition to become a clean ammonia producer. The agreement aims to secure 33 terajoules per day of gas starting from 2029, covering 60% of the project’s initial phase needs, with additional partnerships expected to bolster the project’s infrastructure and supply chain. This development underscores the growing confidence in low-emissions energy solutions as Asia Pacific economies transition towards greener alternatives.

