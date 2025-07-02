Markets

Hexagon Divests Non-Core Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial Asset

July 02, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB has announced the sale of certain non-core business assets within its Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial (SIG) division. These divestments will enable the SIG division to sharpen its focus on its core software portfolio—particularly its fast-growing public safety business—ahead of the potential separation of Octave.

Most of the purchase is made by Bart & Associates (B&A), which acquired several business assets from Hexagon US Federal—including IT services supporting the U.S. federal market, geospatial data production services, and the supply of ruggedized hardware for cyber assurance and situational awareness.

In addition, Hexagon has exited a smaller reseller business of APIs and related services designed to solve challenges in mapping and geospatial positioning. Most of the products sold in these businesses are not sold elsewhere across Hexagon.

Hexagon has agreed with the buyers to not disclose the transaction value. The businesses will be carved out and deconsolidated during July 2025.

