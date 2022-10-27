Hexagon delivers profit above forecasts, expects supply issues to ease

Adds CEO comments, sales, background

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Hexagon HEXAb.ST on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings above estimates and said it expects constraints in component supply to ease by the end of the year.

The industrial technology group posted an adjusted operating profit of 386.2 million euros ($388.7 million), up from 297 million a year earlier and topping the 364 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"Looking across the divisions, the gradual slowdown in Geosystems was more than offset by the acceleration in all others, as well as in China," Chief Executive Ola Rollen said in a statement.

Sales were up 7% on a like-for-like basis to 1.32 billion euros, versus the 1.30 billion seen by analysts.

However, the company's organic growth was down 3% year-on-year in the quarter, hit by continued constraints in component supply.

Rollen, who is due to transition to the group chairman role at the end of 2022 after more than two decades as CEO, said he expects supply issues to be resolved close to year-end.

Hexagon's sensors and software are used for infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy. Its products are also used in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design.

($1 = 0.9935 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

