Hexagon Composites Transacts with Worthington Enterprises

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Composites ASA has sold its subsidiary Hexagon Ragasco, a leader in LPG composite cylinders, to Worthington Enterprises for an enterprise value of NOK 1,050 million, with adjustments based on 2024 performance. Concurrently, Hexagon is acquiring a 49% stake in Worthington’s Sustainable Energy Solutions segment, which specializes in high-pressure cylinders, for USD 20 million. These strategic moves align with Hexagon’s focus on high-pressure, clean energy solutions.

For further insights into HXGCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.