Hexagon Composites Transacts with Worthington Enterprises

May 29, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Composites ASA has sold its subsidiary Hexagon Ragasco, a leader in LPG composite cylinders, to Worthington Enterprises for an enterprise value of NOK 1,050 million, with adjustments based on 2024 performance. Concurrently, Hexagon is acquiring a 49% stake in Worthington’s Sustainable Energy Solutions segment, which specializes in high-pressure cylinders, for USD 20 million. These strategic moves align with Hexagon’s focus on high-pressure, clean energy solutions.

