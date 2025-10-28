Hexagon Composites ASA (HXGCF) Price Target Decreased by 26.69% to 3.18

The average one-year price target for Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCPK:HXGCF) has been revised to $3.18 / share. This is a decrease of 26.69% from the prior estimate of $4.34 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.25 to a high of $3.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.59% from the latest reported closing price of $3.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexagon Composites ASA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXGCF is 0.01%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.86% to 6,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,326K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGCF by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares , representing a decrease of 81.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGCF by 52.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 987K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGCF by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 589K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 511K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGCF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.