Hexagon, Certarus Sign Multi-Year Deal For CNG/RNG, Hydrogen Solutions

(RTTNews) - Norway-based lightweight composite cylinder manufacturer Hexagon Composites ASA (HXGBF.PK) said on Tuesday that its units, Hexagon Agility and Hexagon Purus, have signed a $85 million multi-year agreement with Canadian oil and natural gas company Certarus Ltd.

As per the agreement, Hexagon Agility secured an initial order for Mobile Pipeline modules and CNG/RNG fuel storage systems, valued at $18.5 million. The modules and trucks will join Certarus existing fleet of Mobile Pipeline trailers and will be used for more effective transportation of renewable natural gas. The delivery of the modules and trucks will begin in the second quarter.

Similarly, Hexagon Purus will deliver Smartstore hydrogen distribution modules worth $3.2 million to Certarus. These distribution modules will supply hydrogen for mobility applications. The deliveries will begin in the third quarter and will run through the next quarter as well.

Also, as part of the agreement, both companies will work together on developing natural gas and hydrogen distribution modules.

