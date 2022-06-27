Hexagon CEO steps down to become chair of the board

Hexagon AB's long-serving Chief Executive Ola Rollen will step down at the end of the year and instead become chair of the board, the Swedish technology group said in a statement on Monday.

Hexagon's Chief Operating Officer Paolo Guglielmini will succeed Rollen as president and CEO.

