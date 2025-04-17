Markets

Hexagon To Buy UCRS Software Assets From CONET Communications

April 17, 2025 — 03:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), a digital reality solutions company, on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement to buy the Unified Communications Radio Suite or UCRS software assets from CONET Communications GmbH, a unit of CONET Group.

"Combining UCRS with Hexagon's public safety platform will provide agencies with a fully integrated command-and-control solution from one vendor," Hexagon said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction is expected to be finalised by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

UCRS is a powerful system that connects and manages various communication channels in control centres.

The combination is expected to earn around 10 million euros in 2025, with profit margins in line with the division's average.

Hexagon is currently trading 0.82% higher at SEK 89.24 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

