Hexagon: Ben Maslen, Tony Zana To Assume Roles Within Octave Executive Team

September 15, 2025 — 03:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hexagon said, on completion of Octave spin-off, Ben Maslen and Tony Zana will assume new roles within the Octave executive team. On separation, Ben Maslen will become Chief Financial Officer of Octave. Until now, Ben served as Chief Strategy Officer of Hexagon. Until the potential separation is completed, Ben will remain on the Hexagon executive team as Executive Vice President, Octave. Ben is succeeded by Andreas Wenzel, who joins from ABB where he was CFO for ABB E-mobility. He will now assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Hexagon and be a member of Hexagon's executive management team.

On separation, Tony Zana will become Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Octave. Tony is currently General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Hexagon. Tony will be succeeded by Thomas De Muynck, who joins from Jones Day's Brussels office, where he was head of the Belgian corporate practice. He will join Hexagon on 15 October 2025.

The Board of Hexagon has confirmed that it currently expects to maintain the listing of Octave's Swedish Depository Receipt programme on Nasdaq Stockholm for about two years following a potential separation. The SDR programme will be in addition to the primary U.S. listing of Octave's ordinary shares.

