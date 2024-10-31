Hexagon AB upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hexagon AB (HXGBY) to Neutral from Underperform with a SEK 105 price target The potential spin of the company’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence business could unlock value, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

