Hexagon AB price target lowered to SEK 105 from SEK 115 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Hexagon AB (HXGBY) to SEK 105 from SEK 115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HXGBY:
- Hexagon AB upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
- Hexagon AB price target lowered to SEK 108 from SEK 110 at Citi
- Hexagon AB price target raised to SEK 112 from SEK 109 at JPMorgan
- HXGBY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Hexagon AB initiated with a Buy at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.