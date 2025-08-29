Markets

Hexagon AB Names Norbert Hanke Interim CFO, With Immediate Effect

August 29, 2025 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swedish industrial technology company Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST) said on Friday that it has appointed Norbert Hanke as interim Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with immediate effect. Hanke takes over from David Mills, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Mills will continue to support the company as a Financial Advisor until February 2026, while the search for a permanent CFO is underway, the company added.

Hexagon AB said that Hanke has been with Hexagon since 2001 and has held several senior roles, including interim CEO, COO, and President of the Manufacturing Intelligence division. He also has extensive financial leadership experience, having served as CFO of Manufacturing Intelligence for nine years and as Director of Finance at Brown & Sharpe for four years.

Commenting on the developments, Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon AB, said, "During his 25 years with Hexagon, David has served in multiple finance leadership roles, driving and developing improved financial performance and governance. Most recently, as CFO, he led improvements in financial disclosures and helped chaperone the Hexagon Group through several sizeable changes. I would also like to extend my thanks to Norbert Hanke. His financial acumen and 25-years of experience at Hexagon places him well to fulfil this critical role while we secure a permanent replacement."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.