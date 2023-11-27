Hexagon AB - ADR (HXGBY) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 11.25

The average one-year price target for Hexagon AB - ADR (OTC:HXGBY) has been revised to 11.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 10.68 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.70 to a high of 15.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.08% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexagon AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXGBY is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Confluence Investment Management holds 852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGBY by 35.20% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGBY by 10.58% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGBY by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXGBY by 90.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.