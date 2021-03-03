Hex Trust Launches Licenced Custody Service for Non-Fungible Tokens
Digital asset custodian Hex Trust has launched a secure way of storing valuable non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- In an announcement Wednesday, Hex Trust, which is licensed as a trust company in Hong Kong, said its NFT Safe service provides custody support to NFT collectors and investors within its Hex Safe platform.
- NFTs, digital tokens widely used for collectibles such as art, are soaring in popularity, with prices recently reaching into the millions of dollars for rare or desirable items.
- Thus, Hex, which says NFT Safe is a “world first” service, believes it has become important to provide collectors and institutions with safe custody of valuable NFT assets.
- The Hex Safe platform supports NFTs from multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and its ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards.
- “Given the demand and market growth [of NFTs], Hex Trust is fully committed to focus on this sector and stay at the forefront of industry developments,” said Alessio Quaglini, CEO of Hex Trust.
Read more: Top Auction House Christie’s to Accept Ether Cryptocurrency for Digital Art Sale
Related Stories
- IRS Says Buying Crypto With Fiat Does Not Trigger Tax Reporting Rules
- The Decoder: ‘Have Fun Staying Poor’
- All About Bitcoin – Mar 4, 2021
- Blockchain Sleuthing Firm Calls Nigeria ‘Focal Point’ for Africa’s Crypto Scams
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.