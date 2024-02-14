Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Wi-Fi 6E to Power University of Maryland

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and the University of Maryland have collaborated to equip the latter with HPE’s Aruba Networking Edge Services Platform. The networking solution will be placed across the university campus featuring Wi-Fi 6E wireless access points and CX wired switches, all managed by artificial intelligence (AI).

The university, in an attempt to future-proof its network, has chosen Wi-Fi 6E. Notably, the Wi-Fi 6E will be used to access the Amazon Web Services infrastructure and Canvas student management system quickly and from anywhere inside the university premises. The university has deployed 19,000 wireless access points throughout the campus and further plans to install high-performance Wi-Fi in unconventional and open spaces.

The Wi-Fi 6E provides access to the 6 GHz band, offering 1200 MHz of clean spectrum in the United States. The Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of the existing Wi-Fi 6 to the 6 GHz band, increasing its capacity, widening its channels and reducing interference.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

The university is incorporating Aruba Networking CX Series Switches into its wired networking infrastructure. These switches will enhance network design, streamline management and support ongoing IT operations through its modern and cloud-native architecture.

Furthermore, the university is securing its network by adopting HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass and Dynamic Segmentation. The University of Maryland plans to monitor, manage and mitigate the outages as well as other network issues with AI-based Aruba Networking Central On-Premises and User Experience Insight solutions.

HPE Gains From Growing Adoption of Aruba

In the past year, multiple organizations, including Korea Telecom, New Brunswick Community College, Aramtec, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dedini S/A Indústrias de Base and Kurly, have adopted HPE’s Aruba Network offerings worldwide.

The company’s Intelligent Edge division, which includes HPE Aruba and Aruba Services, is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the strong demand for its software-centric solutions, such as HPE Aruba Central cloud management software.

Hewlett Packard is also strengthening its portfolio through acquisitions. It acquired Silver Peak in 2020 to enhance its Aruba Edge Services platform. The company recognizes Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure as its high-margin offerings and is shifting its focus toward these solutions. This shift will drive its bottom-line results in the long run.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Hewlett Packard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE have lost 7.9% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Dell Technologies DELL, BlackLine BL and Arista Networks ANET. While Dell sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BL and ANET carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share has been revised northward by a penny to $1.73 in the past 30 days. Shares of DELL have surged 99.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 60 days. Shares of BL have lost 16.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 90 days at $1.66 per share. Shares of ANET have rallied 106.5% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.