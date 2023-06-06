Hewlett Packard's (HPE) New Dashboard to Cut IT Carbon Footprint

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently revealed the preview of its new sustainability dashboard on its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, and a comprehensive portfolio of sustainability services to help organizations monitor, observe and reduce the energy consumption within its information technology (IT) estate.



The sustainability dashboard aims to provide insights on IT energy consumption, carbon emissions and electricity costs while the portfolio of services spans across technology, services, financing and asset upcycling programs. HPE’s recently acquired information technology operations management business, OpsRamp’s technology, enhances sustainable IT capabilities of the dashboard and provides a unified approach to manage multi-vendor infrastructure and application resources in hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments. To be available later in 2023, the sustainability dashboard will be presented by HPE’s chief technological officer, Fidelma Russo, on Jun 21 at HPE Discover 2023 event.



Designed to reduce carbon footprint associated with IT estates of the organizations, Hewlett Packard’s new sustainability services include capabilities like new workshops and sustainability baselining services. While the workshops explore a combined and sustainable approach to IT, workloads and data centers, the sustainability baselining services provide a clear picture of energy usage and emissions within IT estate by considering commonly accepted accounting and reporting principles.



Further, Hewlett Packard updated its Right Mix Advisor process that identifies application modernization and hosting requirements. The process can now build an analysis of workload power consumption and calculate carbon footprint, collectively, or at the application level.

Per the latest declaration, HPE expanded its Force for Good financial incentive program by including additional industry-recognized standard indexes that increase the number of small and mid-sized businesses eligible for the program. Combined with the company’s Asset Upcycling Services solution, organizations will be able to take on broader sustainability initiatives through all stages of the IT asset lifecycle, from planning to removal.



Other new capabilities to reduce carbon footprint include the refreshment of HPE Digital Learner, an online learning subscription service that now includes sustainable upskilling for IT and data center facility employees. Besides, the company also revealed new operational services to provide customers with features including access to dedicated experts, asset upcycling services, customized Circular Economy Reports and additional certifications for better sustainability.



Hewlett Packard views artificial intelligence, Industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major markets. The company has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. The company’s efforts to shift its focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom line.



Last month, the company was selected by Tokyo Institute of Technology Global Scientific Information and Computing Center for the development of its next-generation supercomputer, TSUBAME4.0. Notably, TSUBAME4.0 intends to enable users to train more artificial intelligence models and simultaneously run applications in computational science and analytics to accelerate scientific discovery in medicine, materials science, climate research and turbulence in urban environments. To be fully operational in 2024, TSUBAME4.0 is likely to attain a theoretical peak performance of 66.8 petaflops at 64-bit double precision and a peak performance of 952 petaflops at 16-bit half-precision.



In April, the company introduced product innovations to help enterprise IT teams simplify network management processes and improve operational agility with the next generation of HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cloud-native network management solution. In the same month, it announced new file, block, disaster and backup recovery data services that will aid customers eliminate data silos, reduce cost, complexity and enhance performance. The new file and block services leverage a flexible architecture through the company’s Alletra Storage MP, enabling customers to store, manage and protect all data types from one unified platform across the hybrid cloud environment.



In March, Ireland’s managed cloud services provider eir evo selected the HPE GreenLake platform to advance the cloud services offering for its Digital Planet solution. The HPE edge-to-cloud platform will help eir evo’s Digital Planet meet growing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and enhance overall customer experience for its private cloud offering.



Hewlett Packard reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $7 billion, which increased 4% from the prior-year quarter but fell short of the consensus mark of $7.28 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter’s revenues is pegged at $6.97 billion.

