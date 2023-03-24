Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Solution Chosen by eir evo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that Ireland’s managed cloud services provider eir evo selected the HPE edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to advance the cloud services offering for its Digital Planet solution.



The HPE GreenLake platform will help eir evo’s Digital Planet meet growing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and enhance the overall customer experience for its private cloud offering. The eir evo’s Digital Planet delivers multi-tenant or dedicated compute, storage, monitoring, network, back up and disaster recovery protection, built and designed with the latest cloud technologies.



HPE’s Ireland managing director, Ray McGann stated "With this modernization, eir evo will have a highly flexible cloud platform that enables them to scale as they grow. This, together with a fixed pricing model, will allow the Digital Planet team to match their costs to revenue, providing improved predictability, visibility, and control, while investing more in the continued development of new solutions and services for their customers."



The integration will also aid the private cloud platform to facilitate an increase in workloads and data, accelerating performance growth and improving customer satisfaction. The combination of Digital Planet with HPE Zerto, a solution for journal-based continuous data protection and recovery, will ensure minimal data loss and downtime for the platform.

HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake solution offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. HPE’s GreenLake service suite provides customers with an agile, flexible, pay-per-use cloud experience, thereby eliminating the need for any major upfront capital investment.



A couple of days ago, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire California-based OpsRamp, an information technology operations management company, to integrate GreenLake with OpsRamp’s hybrid digital operations management solution. The integrated solution is likely to lower HPE’s operational complexity of multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments that are in the public cloud, colocations and on-premises.



The edge-to-cloud platform continues to win back-to-back deals. Recently, in January, a leading Japan-headquartered data print services and business process outsourcing provider, TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD., selected HPE GreenLake to create a scalable, secure and agile services infrastructure that will grow with its business. In the same month, a branch of Brazil's largest medical cooperative group, Unimed Grande Florianópolis, chose the platform to accelerate innovation and deliver new digital touchpoints and services to healthcare patients across the country.



Earlier in January, UK’s leading electrical wholesale supplier, City Electrical Factors (CEF), selected HPE GreenLake to accelerate its digital transformation journey. The GreenLake implementation helps CEF improve scalability and flexibility across IT and accelerate its cloud journey in additional regions.



Hewlett Packard views artificial intelligence, Industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major markets. The company has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, an improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Hewlett Packard’s efforts to shift its focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom line.

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of HPE have plunged 16.3% in the past year.

