Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Selected by NTT Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation’s ("NTT") NTT Business Solutions selected its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ project.

Per the agreement, the printing major intends to offer hybrid cloud service to western Japan’s local governments, educational institutions and businesses. It will be addressing data sovereignty issues while locating critical data close to the end customers.

NTT Business Solutions’ Regional Revitalization Cloud aims at solving regional issues, thus aiding local businesses and institutions in accelerating their digital transformation. It combines HPE’s Greenlake platform with Microsoft Azure public cloud to deliver the model.

The GreenLake cloud platform runs HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack Hub, an integrated hybrid cloud that incorporates compute, storage, and networking, to provide Azure-consistent services to the telecommunication company from its own data centers.

With HPE GreenLake’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, NTT Business Solutions will be able to accommodate its different requirements, resources and budgets across 30 prefectures in western Japan. Currently, the company has launched cloud services in Tottori, Kyoto, and Aichi.

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 300 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1250.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the fourth quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 67% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.

Recently, in November, Ficomirrors, a global automotive supplier to automakers worldwide, selected HPE GreenLake to improve production efficiency and power a flexible manufacturing system. In October, CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, selected the edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in the country.

In the same month, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic-induced turmoil.

In September, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal VDI system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high-performance computing technology services through GreenLake.

In August, HPE collaborated with the largest Australian container terminal operator, Patrick Terminals, to power the sea operator’s IT infrastructure through GreenLake.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

HPE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arrow Electronics ARW, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Qualcomm QCOM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arrow’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $4.42 per share from $3.85 in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.1% to $14.6 per share over the past 60 days.

Arrow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%. Shares of ARW have appreciated 26.8% year-to-date (“YTD”).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last seven days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 48.1% in the YTD period.

The consensus mark for Qualcomm’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has moved south to $3 per share from $3.01 in the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised downward by 0.10% to $10.48 per share in the past seven days.

Qualcomm’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of QCOM have gained 16% YTD.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.