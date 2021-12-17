Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Selected by Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the British universal bank, Barclays, selected its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to deliver its global private cloud platform.

Per the agreement, HPE’s GreenLake will enhance the personalized banking experience for Barclays’ customers while hosting more than 100,000 workloads that include virtual desktop infrastructure (“VDI”), SQL databases, Windows server and Linux. This, in turn, will accelerate digital transformation across Barclays’ global businesses.

Founded in 1690, Barclays is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management. It moves, lends, invests and protects money for 48 million customers and clients worldwide.

With HPE GreenLake Central’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, Barclays will be able to better manage costs, utilization, compliance, and security across the entire private cloud platform.

HPE’s Pointnext Services will transform the bank’s legacy infrastructure into private cloud partnering with Barclays’ team. This will ensure automation-driven infrastructure optimization along with constant uptime, regular patching and updates.

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 300 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1250.

HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the fourth quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 67% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.

Recently, in November, Ficomirrors, a global automotive supplier to automakers worldwide, selected HPE GreenLake to improve production efficiency and power a flexible manufacturing system. In October, CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, selected the edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in the country.

In the same month, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic induced turmoil.

In September, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal VDI system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high-performance computing technology services through GreenLake.

Previously in August, HPE collaborated with the largest Australian container terminal operator, Patrick Terminals, to power the sea operator’s IT infrastructure through GreenLake.

