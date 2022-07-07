Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Ezmeral Chosen by Catharina Hospital

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that Catharina hospital has selected HPE Ezmeral to develop a cloud-native analytics and data lakehouse. The platform will enhance accurate diagnosis, fast detection and injury prevention among patients.

The Ezmeral software platform is the industry’s first unified, modern analytics and data lakehouse solution optimized for hybrid work environments. The cloud-native platform unifies analytical experience for different analytics personas ranging from basic Structured Query Language to the most advanced data engineering, analytics and data science workflows. It enables agility and flexibility by offering end-to-end support for large-scale machine learning projects.

With HPE Ezmeral’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, the biggest hospital in the Netherlands’ larger Eindhoven region will enable accelerated model training and detect cardiogram anomalies with better precision to perform diagnosis accurately. This ensures that patient data will remain within the hospital’s database instead of being transferred to the public cloud for advanced analysis.

Hewlett Packard's Ezmeral Machine Learning Ops and Ezmeral Unified Analytics solutions will enable Catharina hospital to accelerate model training by building a single, central data lakehouse to collect and analyze anonymized patient data from various sources across or outside the hospital.

HPE Ezmeral solution is available on its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, which offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The Ezmeral open-source architecture can be easily integrated by the hospital through the open-source Kubernetes in HPE GreenLake Marketplace. The collaboration will not only strengthen patient care in the hospital but also stand as a common use case scenario for medical institutions worldwide.

Recently, Hewlett Packard added International Business Machines Corporation's IBM subsidiary and open source software leader, Red Hat, to its GreenLake ecosystem at the HPE Discover 2022 conference. Per the deal, the company intends to develop and deploy new services on its edge-to-cloud platform by integrating them with Red Hat’s open-source solutions and enabling enterprise customers to address cost challenges and reduce risks involved in the digital transformation of their businesses.

The company further partnered with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake platform. In June, Iliane, a France-based cloud services provider, selected the platform to enhance the deployment of cloud-based solutions built for regional accounts.

In March, Hewlett Packard expanded GreenLake to include support for Microsoft MSFT Azure Stack HCI. The new integrated system comprises scalable hyper-converged infrastructure, software and services delivered in enterprise customers’ data centers or colocation facilities.

Microsoft's integrated cloud-native solution delivered as a service from HPE’s GreenLake platform not only ensures cost efficiency but also accelerates digital transformation among enterprise clients.

In January, leading multi-brand tech solutions provider CDW Corporation CDW selected the platform to enhance its core U.K. cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.

With HPE GreenLake, CDW can flexibly check the alignment of cost and revenues, thereby improving its predictability, visibility and control over investments in service solutions.

Shares of HPE, CDW and MSFT have declined 19%, 22.8% and 20.8%, respectively, year to date. Shares of IBM have appreciated 3.3% in the same time frame.

Shares of HPE, CDW and MSFT have declined 19%, 22.8% and 20.8%, respectively, year to date. Shares of IBM have appreciated 3.3% in the same time frame.

