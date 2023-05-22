Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Cray XD6500 Selected by Tokyo Tech

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE revealed that the company has been selected by the Tokyo Institute of Technology Global Scientific Information and Computing Center (GSIC) for the development of its next-generation supercomputer, TSUBAME4.0.



GSIC will use HPE’s Cray XD6500 supercomputers to build TSUBAME4.0. Notably, TSUBAME4.0 will consist of 240 nodes, two fourth-generation AMD EPYC processors, four NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and 768 GiB of main memory. Its hardware and software are designed to deliver 20 times more accelerated compute performance than its predecessor TSUBAME3.0.



TSUBAME4.0 intends to enable users to train more artificial intelligence models and simultaneously run applications in computational science and analytics to accelerate scientific discovery in medicine, materials science, climate research and turbulence in urban environments. To be fully operational in 2024, TSUBAME4.0 is likely to attain a theoretical peak performance of 66.8 petaflops at 64-bit double precision and a peak performance of 952 petaflops at 16-bit half-precision. It will be based on a newly constructed facility in the Tokyo Institute of Technology’s Suzukakedai campus.



HPE Cray supercomputers are designed to deliver exascale technologies to unlock the next frontier of discovery, innovation and achievement. The HPE Cray XD6500 supercomputers support fourth-Generation Xeon Scalable processors and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. It provides maximum performance and specialized capabilities to run modeling and simulation workloads required for complex scientific research.

Hewlett Packard views artificial intelligence, Industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major markets. The company has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, an improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Hewlett Packard’s efforts to shift its focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom line.



In April, the company introduced product innovations to help enterprise IT teams simplify network management processes and improve operational agility with the next generation of HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cloud-native network management solution. In the same month, it announced new file, block, disaster and backup recovery data services that will aid customers to eliminate data silos, reduce cost and complexity and enhance performance. The new file and block services leverage a flexible architecture through the company’s Alletra Storage MP, enabling customers to store, manage and protect all data types from one unified platform across the hybrid cloud environment.



In March, Ireland’s managed cloud services provider eir evo selected the HPE GreenLake platform to advance the cloud services offering for its Digital Planet solution. The HPE edge-to-cloud platform will help eir evo’s Digital Planet meet growing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and enhance the overall customer experience for its private cloud offering.



In the same month, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire California-based OpsRamp, an information technology operations management company, to integrate GreenLake with OpsRamp’s hybrid digital operations management solution. The integrated solution is likely to lower HPE’s operational complexity of multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments that are in the public cloud, colocations and on-premises.

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE have decreased 1.2% in the past year.

