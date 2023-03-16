Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Aruba, Microsoft & reelyActive Collabs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Aruba recently declared an open-source data converter for Microsoft MSFT Azure with reelyActive.



Combined with Aruba’s Internet of Things (IoT) Transport for Microsoft Azure, reelyActive’s Pareto Anywhere for Azure enables IoT device data, which are securely streamed from Aruba Wi-Fi access points (APs) to get utilized by Microsoft Power BI and other Azure applications. The new data converter reformats data and units of measurement, such as temperature and power, making it compatible with Azure applications without custom engineering. This process significantly reduces the cost and time required while using conventional integration methods.



Aruba IoT Transport for Azure, jointly developed by Aruba and Microsoft, transforms any Aruba IT network into a secure Azure gateway that lands at the Azure IoT Hub. It allows clients to send BLE, EnOcean Alliance and similar data from legacy or new IoT devices directly to Microsoft Azure. The IoT Transport gets activated by Aruba Central cloud management and encodes IoT device data from Aruba Wi-Fi APs into an Azure IoT Hub compatible format, specifically a base64 string that is encapsulated in a JavaScript Object Notation.



The reelyActive’s Pareto Anywhere for Azure features abstraction function that enables customers to deploy hybrid IoT systems, consisting of different IoT device types and protocols. The open-source data converter can be deployed from GitHub to process the data stream from HPE Aruba’s IoT Transport for Azure. The combination of IoT Transport for Azure and Pareto Anywhere for Azure aims to aid resellers, system integrators and end customers who want to quickly, easily and cost effectively migrate workloads to Azure. It is horizontally applicable across a broad range of use cases and vertical markets that allows reseller and customer engineers to add new device types and functionalities.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. The company’s efforts to shift focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results. However, execution challenges faced by the company in Intelligent Edge segment around Aruba sales are hurting its top-line growth.



Earlier in March, HPE inked a definitive agreement to acquire Axis Security, a cloud security provider and extended its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a unified Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solution that will meet the growing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.



The buyout, which is anticipated to conclude in second-quarter fiscal 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, will fortify HPE Aruba’s SASE solutions with integrated cloud security and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) in a single offering. Combining HPE Aruba’s existing SD-WAN and network firewall solution with Axis Security’s cloud-based offerings, the company will provide a complete edge-to-cloud SASE solution which will ensure Zero Trust security controls applicable to both partners and devices on campus, branch, home or anywhere.



Last month, the company signed an agreement to acquire private cellular technology provider, Athonet, to expand its overall private 5G offerings to both enterprises and communication service providers (CSP).



Incorporating Athonet’s technology into its existing CSP and Aruba networking enterprise offerings, HPE intends to create a private networking portfolio that accelerates digital transformation from edge-to-cloud.



In January 2023, the company acquired Pachyderm, a San Francisco-based startup delivering software, based on open-source technology to automate reproducible machine learning pipelines that target large-scale AI applications.



Integrating Pachyderm’s reproducible AI solutions in a single integrated platform to provide an advanced data-driven pipeline, that automatically refines, prepares, tracks and manages repeatable machine learning processes, are used throughout the development and training environment, Hewlett Packard expanded its AI-at-scale solution portfolio. This enabled the company to go for quick development and deployment of large-scale AI applications with benefits like data lineage, data versioning and efficient incremental data processing.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Microsoft has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE and MSFT plunged 17% and 9.8%, respectively, in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, and Fabrinet FN. While Airbnb sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 30 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 27% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 10.9% in the past year.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.