Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Aruba ESP Deployed by Columbus Crew

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE subsidiary, Aruba, recently announced that the US Major League Soccer’s (“MLS”) Columbus Crew deployed its ESP (Edge Services Platform) converged wired and wireless network to streamline and automate operations at its newly built Lower.com Field stadium.

The Lower.com Field stadium has the capacity to accommodate over 20,000 spectators with a 220,000-square-foot canopy covering every seat. The stadium has an intimate seating facility, which offers bowl experience with close proximity to the pitch and provides greater sightlines. It also has a public plaza equipped with a 14’ x 24’ video board for hosting conferences, public events and watch parties.

The deployment of Aruba ESP will enable opt-in facial recognition ticketing, pervasive Wi-fi connectivity, Evolv Express security screening, mobile ordering and cashless payment in the entire stadium. Aruba’s ESP will ensure maximized IT efficiency, thus helping the soccer fans meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across the Columbus Crew’s home stadium, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

Collaborating with IBM iX, the soccer club deployed a wireless network consisting of Aruba Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points, outdoor APs, and mobility controllers. Further, the club implemented Aruba’s access switches at the edge, and CX Series switches for aggregation and in the data center for wired networking. It implemented NetEdit for coordinating switch configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting. Columbus Crew utilized AirWave for network management, and ClearPass for network access control and policy management.

HPE is witnessing strong adoption for its Aruba solutions. Aruba recently announced that one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the United States — Save A Lot — deployed its ESP network to support a technology transformation initiative across the entire organization.

Prior to that, the HPE subsidiary announced that Circa Resort and Casino selected its end-to-end ESP-based network to deliver unique, immersive and engaging experiences at the 35-story sports-themed property, and satellite locations throughout Nevada, Colorado, and other jurisdictions. This move is saving nearly half a million dollars for Circa Resort and Casino.

HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results.

