Hewlett Packard To Buy Axis Security

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Thursday said it has agreed to buy Axis Security, a cloud security provider.

According to the company, the deal will allow it to expand its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a unified Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

"As we transition from a post-pandemic world, and a hybrid work environment has become the new normal, a new approach is needed for network edge security to protect critical SaaS applications," said Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. HPE will integrate Axis Security's solutions with its edge-to-cloud security solutions and plans to make them available to customers in the third quarter.

