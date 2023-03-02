Markets
HPE

Hewlett Packard To Buy Axis Security

March 02, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Thursday said it has agreed to buy Axis Security, a cloud security provider.

According to the company, the deal will allow it to expand its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a unified Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

"As we transition from a post-pandemic world, and a hybrid work environment has become the new normal, a new approach is needed for network edge security to protect critical SaaS applications," said Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. HPE will integrate Axis Security's solutions with its edge-to-cloud security solutions and plans to make them available to customers in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.