Hewlett Packard Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has fallen on tough times in 2022 amid a hawkish pivot from the Fed, down more than 30% and widely lagging behind the S&P 500.

A widely-recognized name in the realm, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE, is on deck to unveil Q4 results on November 29th, after the market close.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise was formed due to the split of Hewlett-Packard Company into two separate entities – one focusing on the enterprise-facing hardware and service business and the other focusing on the consumer-facing computer and printer segments.

HPE now focuses on the enterprise and service business-oriented company. In addition, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with an overall VGM Score of C.

How does everything stack up for the computer giant heading into the print? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

HPE shares have been a brighter spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022, up a modest 2.7% and easily outpacing the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the last month, not much has changed; HPE shares have continued to outperform the market, up more than 15%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s forward earnings multiple currently sits at 10.9X, just a tick above its 10.7X five-year median and reflecting a 52% discount relative to the Zacks Computer and Technology sector.

HPE sports a Stye Score of an A for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been bearish in their earnings outlook over the last several months, with three negative earnings estimate revisions hitting the tape. Still, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.57 indicates a 9.6% Y/Y uptick in earnings.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s top-line looks to improve marginally; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $7.4 billion suggests a Y/Y increase of roughly 0.9%.

Quarterly Performance

HPE has posted mixed earnings results across its last four releases, exceeding EPS estimates twice. In its latest release, the company reported earnings in line with expectations.

Revenue results paint a more negative picture; HPE has fallen short of sales estimates in five consecutive quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

HPE shares have outperformed the general market across several timeframes in 2022, indicating that buyers have been consistently present.

The company’s shares aren’t expensive by any stretch, with its forward earnings multiple just a tick above its five-year median but well below the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.

Analysts have been bearish in their earnings outlook, with estimates suggesting Y/Y upticks in both earnings and revenue.

Further, the company has posted mixed bottom-line results as of late and has fallen short of revenue estimates in five consecutive quarters.

Heading into the release, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and carries an overall VGM Score of a C.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.