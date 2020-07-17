Hewlett Packard Launches Cloud Services for European Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently launched HPE GreenLake cloud services to introduce managed cloud experience to European customers. The services will be hosted by Digital Realty DLR-owned colocation service provider, Interxion, which already has services across 13 countries.



Notably, a free trial of the HPE GreenLake cloud services will be offered to customers for 90 days.



Managing a plethora of applications after moving them to the public cloud is a big challenge faced by organizations. Moreover, data management, security and high costs make it more challenging for enterprises to manage their applications in the cloud.



HPE GreenLake cloud services will allow customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services will also ensure monitoring of applications and data.

The HPE GreenLake is an on-premise flexible consumption model provided by Hewlett Packard’s HPE Pointnext business, which enables IT agility and simplifies operations.



In June, the company launched the HPE GreenLake’s new cloud services deployed by HPE GreenLake Central in any environment.



Growing competition in the cloud services space is a concern for Hewlett Packard. With the acquisition of EMC, Dell DELL has become one of the major players in the cloud services and data storage market.



Moreover, CommScope’s COMM growing efforts in managed cloud services are a concern. Last month, CommScope launched the RUCKUS Cloud Platform that will provide adequate network visibility and service assurance with a converged management.



However, Hewlett Packard has been focusing on restructuring and realigning its businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth ever since its split from the parent company. The company has been constantly evolving with spin-offs or by acquiring assets to enhance its capabilities in the hybrid IT model.



The company’s strategy to focus more on high-margin businesses is helping it mobilize resources to the fast-growing areas of the cloud such as software-defined networks and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.



This will also help it better compete with players like Oracle, Cisco and NetApp.



