Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) is set to release fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Is now the right time to bet on HP stock?

Sales of personal computers have posted their strongest growth in more-than a decade during the third quarter, according IT research firms Gartner and IDC. Third-quarter PC shipments rose some 15% to 81.3 million units, according to IDC. This surge in PC demand, which has been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, shouldn’t have come as a surprise, particularly given the trends we have seen regarding remote work, at-home schooling and studying.

An estimated 16.5 million PCs were shipped to the U.S., up about 11% year over year. Hewlett-Packard captured some 23% of that growth during the quarter, noted IDC. As such, the market will be eager to see whether Hewlett-Packard can duplicate the better-than-expected results delivered from rival Lenovo (LNVGY) which benefited significantly from a rise in PC sales. What’s more, Lenovo forecasts the total PC market to grow close to 300 million units in 2020, which is about 25 million above consensus estimates.

On Tuesday investors will want to see whether HP can duplicate that level of growth, and whether its commentary can finally ignite a recovery in the stock which has declined nearly 10% over the past three years compared to the nearly 40% rise in S&P 500 index. The putrid share price performance has been the result of, among other things, the company’s struggled in printing hardware and supply businesses which have been stuck in secular declines. As such, HP’s outlook for the all-important holiday quarter will be critical, as well as its forecast for fiscal 2021.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects Hewlett-Packard to earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $14.64 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $15.41 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 2.2% year over year to $2.19 per share, while full-year revenue of $56 billion would decline 4.7% year over year.

The PC market is expected to be the driving revenue stream for the company in the next several quarters. In the third quarter, more than two-thirds of HP’s revenue (72%) came from its Personal Systems business, which produces laptops, desktops and high-end workstations. That business posted 7% revenue growth as the work-from-home and learn-from-home environment sparked more PC purchases. Notably, during the quarter, HP enjoyed a 32% surge in laptop sales which offset 30% decline in desktop shipments.

The decline in Q3 desktop shipments would suggest that the aforementioned Lenovo, and perhaps Dell (DELL), contributed to lost market share. Meanwhile, HP’s Printing business, which accounted for the remaining 28% of its Q3 revenue, suffered a 20% year-over-year decline in revenue. That decline, along with weak commercial hardware and supplies revenue, continues a trend that has hurt HP’s top line for several year.

As such, the company’s Q4 performance in that segment will be closely-watched, particularly Q3 PC shipments rising to its strongest level in more than ten years. On Tuesday investors will want to see how much of that growth Hewlett-Packard has captured. Analysts will also look for clues as to whether the work-from-home and learn-from-home trends can remain a key catalyst for HP’s guidance and ultimately the value of HP shares.

