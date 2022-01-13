Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Streamline Brasfield & Gorrie's Network

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Aruba recently announced that one of the largest privately-held construction firms in the United States — Brasfield & Gorrie — is standardizing on its end-to-end Software Defined (“SD”)-Branch network.

HPE Aruba’s SD-Branch combines best-in-class wireless, wired, and wide area network (“WAN”) infrastructure with unified management capabilities that include assurance, orchestration, and security to maximize performance and minimize operational costs. With this solution, Brasfield & Gorrie will connect 19 permanent locations and 200 temporary construction sites maintained by it.

Aruba SD-Branch network will not only enhance worker safety, efficiency and building integrity but also reduce costs and complexity of Brasfield & Gorrie’s network. It will ensure reliable connectivity at the branch offices and construction sites.

Brasfield & Gorrie will simplify its network by deploying Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) and high-performance branch gateways to address Wifi challenges and implementing Aruba’s CX Series switches for the data center core along with access and aggregation switches. It will utilize Aruba’s virtual reality for immersive project experiences, drones for automating inspections and layout robots for precisely marking the placement of walls and mechanical systems.

Per the deal, Brasfield & Gorrie will deploy Aruba Central for unified and proactive cloud-based AIOps, managements of APs, gateways and switches. Aruba Central provides single-pane-of-glass unified infrastructure management, AIOps, security, and reporting.

The Birmingham-based construction firm will leverage Aruba’s User Experience Insight (“UXI”) for hard-wired or Wi-Fi incident detection using AIOps to pinpoint issues that require immediate attention. UXI improves the end-user experience on a network by proactively monitoring, troubleshooting, and addressing application and network performance issues. It will utilize Aruba’s NetEdit and Location Services to make construction processes entirely automated in the future.

Hewlett Packard’s strategic plan of investing $4 billion in artificial intelligence, industrial internet of things and distributed computing will boost its revenues in the long run. The company has linked these businesses to its fast-growing networking business arm — Aruba Networks. The strategy will aid the company in diversifying its business from server and hardware storage markets.

Recently, in December 2021, HPE’s Aruba introduced the new EdgeConnect Microbranch solution, an industry-leading home office and small office networking solution for hybrid work environments. In the same month, Aruba announced Aruba SD-WAN support and integration with Amazon Web Services’ new AWS Cloud WAN, an innovative cloud networking service.

In November 2021, WIPTEC deployed Aruba’s Edge Services Platform (“ESP”) network at its new 1.7 million-square-foot distribution center in Longueuil, Quebec. Prior to that, in July 2021, Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the United States, deployed the Aruba ESP network to support a technology transformation initiative across its entire organization.

We believe Hewlett Packard’s multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify its business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run.

