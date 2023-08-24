Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Aug 29.

For the third quarter, Hewlett Packard projects non-GAAP earnings between 44 cents and 48 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 46 cents, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.2%.

HPE expects third-quarter revenues between $6.7 billion and $7.2 billion. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.98 billion, suggesting an increase of 0.4% from the year-ago period.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while matching the same on two occasions, the average beat being 8%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors to Note

HPE’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong momentum in the as-a-service platform and significant contributions from growth businesses, such as high-performance computing & modular cooling systems and Intelligent Edge. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the total as-a-service order value crossed the $10 billion mark, while the company shifted its business to a high-margin software-intensive as-a-service offering.

Our estimate for the company’s High-Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Edge segment third-quarter revenues is pegged at $851.6 million and $1.32 billion, respectively.

Accelerated digital transformation and the higher demand for cloud networking due to the continuous hybrid working trend are likely to have contributed to the third-quarter top line. The solid adoption of the Aruba Edge Services Platform, which provides edge-to-cloud connectivity as a service, and its cloud services arm, HPE GreenLake, might have driven the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.

Our estimate for HPE’s Compute and Storage segment third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.70 billion and $1.07 billion, respectively.

Hewlett Packard’s gross margin is likely to have improved during the quarter, driven by a strong pricing discipline that is likely to have mitigated logistic costs, the benefits of an improving supply-chain base, a positive mix shift to high-margin software-rich businesses, cost takeouts and automation.

However, HPE expects to continue facing higher commodity costs and foreign-exchange headwinds for the next few quarters. These factors are likely to have negatively impacted its sales growth and profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hewlett Packard this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

