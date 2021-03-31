Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Power oXya's New Cloud Architecture

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE announced on Wednesday that oXya has selected its Superdome Flex servers to power the firm’s new cloud architecture. oXya, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Group Company, is the leading SAP-certified provider of cloud services in France.

oXya helps organizations enhance the flexibility and efficiency of their mission-critical IT systems. It also helps customers running their SAP systems and additional systems on a variety of private and public clouds. The company requires high performance, strong flexibility and reliability to provide SAP HANA cloud offerings to customers.

HPE Superdome Flex servers are known for the unique modular architecture, which is scalable and flexible to quickly adapt to different mission-critical needs. The servers are also perfectly compatible to power in-memory processing for larger databases, including SAP HANA cloud applications.

HPE noted that oXya intends to integrate 42 Superdome Flex servers that will enable the company accelerate SAP HANA deployment, as well as support critical applications and heavy workloads.

Increasing customer demand for fast and efficient cloud services on the back of rapid digital transformation across industries prompted HPE and oXya to join forces, and deliver new and stronger cloud services. With HPE Superdome Flex servers’ superior reliability, serviceability, and end-to-end security to the cloud, oXya will be able to offer higher service standards to customers.

By constantly upgrading and enhancing the portfolio and making advancements to its performance, Hewlett Packard is enabling organizations to scale, manage and accelerate time-to-value. Focusing more on high-margin businesses, like enterprise-class server and storage market, is helping it better compete with players like Dell Technologies DELL Cisco and NetApp.

HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dropbox DBX and Facebook FB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox and Facebook are currently pegged at 40.9% and 19.2%, respectively.

