Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 1.

For second-quarter fiscal 2021, Hewlett Packard expects non-GAAP earnings between 38 cents and 44 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 42 cents, indicating a year-over-year surge of 90.9%.

The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is currently pinned at $6.60 billion, suggesting a 9.9% increase from the year-ago period.

Notably, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 9.5%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

In the last reported quarter, Hewlett Packard delivered non-GAAP earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30%. Also, the reported figure came in higher than the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 44 cents per share.

Net revenues of $6.83 billion edged down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Hewlett Packard’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the ongoing digital transformation and higher demand for cloud networking, owing to the pandemic-induced remote working wave.

The company’s top line is likely to have gained from strong momentum in the as-a-service platform and significant contributions from growth businesses, such as HPC & MCS and Intelligent Edge. Moreover, higher demand for the company’s edge-to-cloud and software-as-a-service data storage solutions in the pandemic-induced remote-working environment is anticipated to have been a major growth driver.

Furthermore, solid adoption of Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), which provides edge-to-cloud connectivity as-a-service, and its cloud services arm, HPE GreenLake, is expected to have driven revenue growth.

Gradual recovery of supply chains is likely to have resulted in reduced backlogs and fueled growth for the company’s HPC business.

Markedly, the company had noted that there were no backlogs during the previous quarter. The trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, along with improved gross margin in the company’s compute and storage business segments.

Further, the company completed the acquisition of Silver Peak, an SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) leader, in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. This acquisition is likely to have added enhancements to Aruba ESP cloud solutions and driven expansion of its enterprise clientele during the fiscal second quarter.

Additionally, significant contributions from the company’s solid partner base, which includes Nutanix, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and VMware, are likely to have aided the top line during the quarter under review.

Nonetheless, a persistent decline in tier-1 server shipments might have been an overhang on the company during the to-be-reported quarter. Foreign-exchange headwinds are expected to have been an added concern.

Furthermore, more and more organizations continue shifting to cloud computing due to their maintenance-free and cost-effective structure compared with standalone servers. The trend is likely to have negatively impacted Hewlett Packard’s financial performance during the quarter in discussion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Hewlett Packard this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -0.80%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS has an Earnings ESP of +6.98 and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create ""the world's first trillionaires."" Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.