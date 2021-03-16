Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Aid Digital Migration With New Servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that its new suite of ProLiant servers and HPE Apollo systems has delivered up to 39% stronger and more efficient performance, per VMware’s VMW VMmark 3.1.1 benchmark (scoring 33.58 @36 tiles).



Based on Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors, Hewlett Packard’s new computing solutions provide powerful performance, security, automation and remote management capabilities to support critical workloads associated with digital transformation.



The new AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processor has also helped Hewlett Packard lead in key areas such as virtualization, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads and Java applications.



Additionally, the company’s Cray EX supercomputer also leverages the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC to support the demanding needs of supercomputing, such as exascale-class systems.

Growing Demand for Supercomputing Bodes Well

Hewlett Packard is cashing in on the rapid adoption of supercomputing systems, which is expected to be a key growth driver. Technavio projects the supercomputer market to grow by $12.51 billion during 2021-2025, at a CAGR of more than 20%.



In the past, Hewlett Packard has collaborated with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (“NREL”) to build a supercomputer to enhance energy efficiency in the latter’s existing system. Moreover, the company has built a supercomputer for Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne’s initiative, the Blue Brain Project. It has also collaborated with KU Leuven to develop a new supercomputer, specifically built to run AI workloads. The company has also built the “world's largest ARM-Based supercomputer”, Astra, with Sandia National Laboratories.



By constantly upgrading and enhancing its portfolio and making advancements to its performance, Hewlett Packard is enabling organizations to scale, manage and accelerate time-to-value. Focusing more on high-margin businesses like enterprise-class server and storage markets is helping it better compete with players like Oracle ORCL, Cisco and NetApp.



