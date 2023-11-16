Hewlett Packard (HPE) & Sauber Tie Up to Enhance Formula One

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE has collaborated with Sauber Motorsport AG to enhance the aerodynamics of the latter’s Formula One race cars. These two companies have jointly developed a high-performance computing (HPC) system for computational fluid dynamics, which has been deployed in Sauber’s wind tunnel building.

The HPC system for computational fluid dynamics has HPE GreenLake in its core that enables Sauber to store and process data inside its own facility. This setup also maintains low latency, enabling Sauber’s engineers to swiftly adapt capacity while complying with the regulations set by the International Automobile Federation.

Sauber has integrated 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, Cray ClusterStor E1000 storage and HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers. Furthermore, HPE Greenlake will enable the automotive company to trim down capital expenses by granting access to cloud technology through a pay-as-you-go model.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE has achieved several customer wins in high-performance computation, such as France-based CRIANN's Austral Supercomputer, which incorporates HPE Cray supercomputing technology and the HPE Machine Learning Development Environment at its core. Additionally, the company has collaborated with the University of Bristol to build the United Kingdom's most powerful supercomputer, backed by a £225 million investment from the U.K. government.

HPE is advancing significantly in its Cloud segment through HPE GreenLake. Besides Sauber, this year has seen notable organizations, such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Wihuri Group, Inedys, Fastweb (an Italian Telecom Operator), Ashok Leyland, DSolution (a Swedish service provider) and Toppan Forms, adopting GreenLake.

HPE Greenlake is strengthening the company’s other service pivots. In the third-quarter earnings report, it was highlighted that GreenLake saw a remarkable 122% year-over-year increase in orders. Hewlett Packard is forming a Hybrid Cloud Business unit, merging HPE GreenLake with HPE Storage, GreenLake Cloud Services and the CTO team. This will fast-track its hybrid cloud strategy, offering a unified portfolio of storage, software, data and cloud services through HPE GreenLake.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Hewlett Packard have gained 3.1% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $10.85 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 233% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 58.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.

DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have climbed 23.1% year to date.

