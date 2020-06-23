Hewlett Packard (HPE) Launches Five Return-To-Work Solutions

As Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE continues to aid organizations to cope with the changing trends, it recently introduced five solutions to help organizations accelerate business recovery and seamlessly carry out reopening plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



With workplaces slowly opening with limited capacity, health concerns have become a priority. The new solutions aim to mitigate the spread of the virus in the workplace as people slowly resume working from offices. The solutions include social-distance tracing and tracking; touchless entry; fever detection; augmented reality and visual remote guidance; and workplace alerts and information sharing.



The solutions will be managed by HPE Pointnext Technology Services, using high-performance servers, Aruba AI-based network infrastructure and other technologies from partners.

Business Continuity Efforts in The Wake of Coronavirus



Hewlett Packard has been working to help organizations with business continuity strategies and seamless transition ever since the coronavirus outbreak started leading to worldwide lockdowns. In April, the company announced a series of initiatives in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, including a powerful virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution and flexible payment options for the VDI offerings.



Hewlett Packard also released some SME-targeted VDI preconfigured solutions, built on ProLiant or Synergy servers designed for Citrix and VMware environments, to address the needs of enterprises with 80 to 2,000 employees.



Moreover, earlier this month, the company’s enterprise networking brand, Aruba, introduced a series of workplace solutions to ease the constantly changing work environment in the wake of the pandemic. The solutions address three common scenarios that the workforce is facing — returning to workplaces, working from home and different office operations. Aruba’s AI-driven, cloud-native networking solutions aim to guide organizations with rational steps to acclimatize to different working environments.



However, Hewlett Packard is not the only IT services company, which is looking to capitalize on emerging business opportunities owing to the constantly changing work environment.



Recently, Infosys INFY unveiled its enterprise-grade “Return to Workplace” solutions to help clients offer safe workplaces to employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the cloud- and edge-based solutions, the company is offering a comprehensive framework that will enable organizations to ensure the safety and wellness of their staff as they return to offices.



Last month, Everbridge EVBG rolled out the COVID-19 Return to Work software solution that enables organizations to manage the complexity of diverse city, state and country guidelines and mandates, as it is preparing to bring back employees to the workplace. The solution also ensures compliance with a full audit trail.



In May, ServiceNow NOW also unveiled a four-app suite and dashboard “Safe Workplace.” The suite is designed to help organizations manage the essential steps for welcoming back employees to the workplace, while ensuring everyone’s health and safety.



Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



