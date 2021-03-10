Hewlett Packard (HPE) Joins Wavenet to Strengthen Cloud Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently collaborated with British telecoms and technology provider — Wavenet — to fortify the Wavenet Cloud platform.



Per the partnership, HPE GreenLake will support the transformation and expansion of Wavenet’s portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. Additionally, HPE GreenLake Central’s cost, security and compliance analytics tool features will enable Wavenet to leverage its unified portal to manage the latter’s entire multi-cloud estate through a single interface.



With this agreement, HPE-managed customers will be able to rapidly and securely scale capacity in a pay-per-use manner, while enjoying the technology and operational benefits of Wavenet for the management of their IT services.



The news comes on the heels of Hewlett Packard’s recent collaboration with Central European data center and cloud service provider — Beyond.pl. — to deliver new and stronger cloud services. Increasing customer demand for fast and efficient hybrid cloud services on the back of rapid digital transformation across industries prompted Hewlett Packard and Wavenet to join forces and deliver new and stronger cloud services. HPE GreenLake will also enhance Wavenet’s operational efficiencies, including rapid scalability, financial flexibility and cash flow preservation.

HPE GreenLake — A Key Growth Driver

Managing a plethora of applications after shifting them to the public cloud is a big challenge for organizations. Moreover, data management, security and high maintenance costs make it even more challenging for enterprises to manage their applications in the cloud.



HPE GreenLake cloud services allow customers to better utilize resources across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services also ensure the administration of data and applications.



Notably, in July last year, Hewlett Packard had launched HPE GreenLake cloud services to introduce managed cloud experience to European customers.



Markedly, the company has been focusing on restructuring and realigning its businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth, ever since its split from the parent company. The company has been constantly evolving with spin-offs or by acquiring assets to enhance its capabilities in the hybrid IT model.



The company’s strategy to focus more on high-margin businesses is helping it mobilize resources to the fast-growing areas of the cloud such as software-defined networks and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.



This will also help it better compete with players like Oracle ORCL, Cisco CSCO and NetApp NTAP.



Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

