Hewlett Packard (HPE) GreenLake to Optimize Swisslog Operations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that it has been selected as the cloud service vendor for Swisslog GmbH. The Germany-based integrated solution provider for logistics automation has opted for HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise to streamline Swisslog’s operations.

Swisslog GmbH operates in Europe, Australia, North America, and East and Southeast Asia. It is one of the most prominent players in the data and robot-controlled logistics automation solutions segment. Swisslog offers a range of solutions, including conveyor technology, automated stacker cranes, palletizing and depalletizing systems, fully automated piece and carton picking, and warehouse management system.

The solution provided by HPE will enable Swisslog to run its software, used for warehouse management, material handling control systems, robotics process automation and others, from a cloud environment. This solution will ensure the instant deployment, automation and decommissioning of the applications that Swisslog uses to serve its customers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE will closely collaborate with Swisslog to design, implement, and oversee the on-premise solution set up in Swisslog’s data center in Dortmund, Germany. Due to HPE’s consumption-based pricing model, Swisslog can forgo the upfront setup costs. The subscription-based pricing allows Swisslog to pay a monthly fee, adapting the infrastructure to meet evolving needs while leveraging GreenLake’s metered usage.

HPE’s Cloud Momentum Rises With GreenLake

Hewlett Packard’s GreenLake is making strides in its Intelligent Edge segment, which has become the second largest contributor to HPE’s revenues after the Compute segment.

Through its GreenLake offering, the company has added multiple logos this year with some prominent customers, including Dubai Islamic Bank, Wihuri Group, Inedys, Fastweb, Ashok Leyland, DSolution and Toppan Forms.

HPE GreenLake is strengthening the company’s other service pivots. On the third-quarterearnings call it reported that GreenLake’s orders grew 122% year over year.

Additionally, this tech giant is set to form a Hybrid Cloud Business unit, merging HPE GreenLake with HPE Storage, GreenLake Cloud Services and its CTO team. The initiative aims to fast-track the company’s hybrid cloud strategy, offering a unified portfolio of storage, software, data and cloud services through HPE GreenLake.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Hewlett Packard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE have declined 2.1% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 3 cents northward to $3.76 per share in the past seven days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 4 cents to $10.90 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 18.99%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 238.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $1.73 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 60 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.63%. Shares of NTES have gained 60.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.

DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have climbed 24.8% year to date.

