Hewlett Packard (HPE) Enhances GreenLake, Intends Expansion

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently strengthened its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, with new application, analytics and developer services. The advancement allows enterprises to drive a data-first modernization strategy for production workloads across hybrid cloud environments. The platform provides an automated, flexible, scalable and fully managed enterprise-grade private cloud.

The latest upgrade to HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise comprises expanded container deployment options for Kubernetes with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere, infrastructure-as-code and cloud-based toolchains to improve software development, IT operations and continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) environments.

The upgrade further ensures the availability of six workload-optimized instances for general purpose, compute, memory and storage on the GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise. These workloads come with competitive rate card pricing that offers a straightforward pay-as-you-go consumption model. With these developments, HPE intends to enhance the global reach of the GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise solution.

Moreover, the recent update enables organizations to self-serve the management of VMs, containers or bare metal conveniently by utilizing an intuitive user interface console, application programming interfaces (APIs), and command line interface (CLI). This gives them immediate access to their workspace with flexibility to choose from a variety of operating systems, containerized application stacks and toolchain integration services.

The update further features an expanded partner ecosystem which now includes VMWare and IBM-owned Red Hat, availability of HPE GreenLake for Data Fabric and HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics via Ezmeral early access program and enhancement to consumption for three public cloud vendors.

Hewlett Packard’s GreenLake platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data.

The platform continues to win back-to-back deals. Recently, in September, the leading French healthcare software provider, Maincare, adopted the HPE GreenLake to power its highly secure cloud offering, Maincare Hosting Services.

Prior to that, in August, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), India’s largest steel producer, selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform for its Bokaro steel plant to modernize its critical SAP environment, accelerate its digital transformation agenda and reduce its environmental footprint.

In July, one of the leading cloud service providers in France, AntemetA selected HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery, a new cloud-native data solution that protects data from the edge to the cloud, to build a manageable, flexible and highly secure private hosting infrastructure to support strategic workloads and drive new business growth.

Hewlett Packard views AI, Industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major markets. In 2018, the company decided to invest $4 billion through 2022 to enhance its capabilities across the aforementioned space and has linked these businesses to its fast-growing networking business, Aruba Networks.

The company has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Hewlett Packard’s efforts to shift focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results.

Shares of the company have climbed 4.4% in the past year.

