Hewlett Packard (HPE) Builds Supercomputer for UAE's MBZUAI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently revealed that it is building a new supercomputer for the United Arab Emirates-based Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to boost AI-driven scientific discovery and support UAE’s National Strategy for AI program.

HPE’s supercomputer will expand resources for larger projects to conduct in the MBZUAI, which, in turn, will ensure increased economic and societal opportunities for the country. This will further reinforce the country’s global competitiveness, attracting a large pool of talent from all over the world. The HPE computer will enable the university to run complex AI models with extremely large data sets and increase predictability in research analyses in fields including energy, transportation and the environment.

Based on the HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 Plus, a purpose-built solution for AI and analytics workloads, the HPE supercomputer will deliver end-to-end AI technologies that contribute to scientific and research communities. It will feature 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors and 384 NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs for accelerated computing to target AI model development, training and inferencing.

Additionally, HPE will offer four petabytes of storage using the company’s Cray Clusterstor E1000 parallel storage system to enable expanded storage capacity. The MBZUAI will benefit from liquid-cooling capabilities from HPE that will efficiently remove heat from high-power devices such as CPUs and GPUs.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

The new computer will be stored in MBZUAI’s new Campus Super Computing Center. It will not only accelerate scientific discovery in areas including healthcare, structural engineering, law enforcement, supply chain and sustainability but also fulfill the research needs of the university faculty and students.

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Its efforts to shift focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results. Its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through a cost optimization plan is a positive.

In September, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) selected the HPE Cray EX computer system to build the most powerful supercomputer in the Middle East, Shaheen III.

KAUST intends to accelerate scientific discovery in the Middle East and enable AI at scale through advanced modeling, simulation, analytics and neural network training capabilities with this supercomputer. It will provide insights into areas such as clean combustion, Red Sea ecosystems, the Arabian tectonic plate and climate events.

Hewlett Packard views AI, Industrial IoT, and distributed computing as the next major markets. In 2018, the company decided to invest $4 billion through 2022 to enhance its capabilities across the aforementioned space and has linked these businesses to its fast-growing networking business, Aruba Networks.

