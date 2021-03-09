Hewlett Packard (HPE) & Beyond.pl Team Up for New Cloud Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently collaborated with Central European data center and cloud service provider — Beyond.pl.



Per the partnership, HPE GreenLake will power Beyond.pl’s new line of cloud services and help the latter digitally transform part of its IT platform. Moreover, Beyond.pl will serve as a HPE GreenLake colocation facility.



With this agreement, HPE-managed customers will be able to either get their entire infrastructure hosted by Beyond.pl, or choose to host a part of it at their own data centers via private cloud, public cloud or both.



Increasing customer demand for fast and efficient hybrid cloud services on the back of rapid digital transformation across industries prompted Hewlett Packard and Beyond.pl to join forces and deliver new and stronger cloud services. HPE GreenLake will also enhance Beyond.pl’s operational efficiencies, including rapid scalability, financial flexibility and cash flow preservation.



Additionally, HPE GreenLake Central’s cost, security and compliance analytics tool features will enable Beyond.pl to leverage its unified portal to manage the latter’s entire multi-cloud estate through a single interface.

HPE GreenLake — A Key Growth Driver

Managing numerous applications after shifting them to the public cloud is a big challenge faced by organizations. Moreover, data management, security and high costs make it more challenging for enterprises to manage their applications in the cloud.



HPE GreenLake cloud services offer customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services also ensure administration of applications and data.



Notably, in July last year, Hewlett Packard had launched HPE GreenLake cloud services to introduce managed cloud experience to European customers.



Markedly, the company has been focusing on restructuring and realigning its businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth, ever since its split from the parent company. The company has been constantly evolving with spin-offs or by acquiring assets to enhance its capabilities in the hybrid IT model.



The company’s strategy to focus more on high-margin businesses is helping it mobilize resources to the fast-growing areas of the cloud such as software-defined networks and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.



This will also help it better compete with players like Oracle ORCL, Cisco CSCO and NetApp NTAP.



Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

